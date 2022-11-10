“Vaccination is the cornerstone of prevention. All we have achieved in the fight against Covid is thanks to vaccines which in the world, in the first year of immunizations, have saved 14 million lives and in Italy 150 thousand. This is why we need to continue the vaccination campaign without hesitation, and it seems to me that the Minister of Health has reiterated this, with no political backsliding even on the fourth dose. “So at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic of Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), comments on the

statements by Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, the “fourth dose to those who are not at risk makes no sense”

.

“In Italy, according to ISS data, – recalls Andreoni – immunizations against Covid have avoided 500 thousand hospitalizations and 55 thousand hospitalizations. This is why we still need to maintain a high rate of immunizations, above all – he warns – because we see more and more cases due to sub-variant of Omicron 5 Cerberus and some are fully vaccinated. “