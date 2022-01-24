“Making predictions with such a variable virus is always very complicated. I believe that the WHO is just a wish but, today, there are not enough elements to say that with Omicron the end of the pandemic has arrived. We could have all this security in between a bit'”. Thus Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), comments to Adnkronos Health what was stated by the WHO Director General for Europe, who said that it is “plausible” that with the Omicron variant Europe “is moving towards the end of the pandemic”.

“Certainly the Omicron variant is bringing us very close to the characteristics of a virus circulating in an endemic phase – observes Andreoni – and also the immunity that is being achieved with vaccines and those recovered is indicative of an endemic”. According to the infectious disease specialist “this element does not bring us many guarantees on the fact that another variant with characteristics that make vaccines less effective will not appear,” he warns.

“The booster dose must also be done by the youngest who have taken the two doses and not only by the elderly and the frail – underlines Andreoni – The data on the recall testify to the effectiveness of the booster against Omicron because it avoids hospitalizations and serious illnesses. but it is very contagious. I can see it from what happens in the hospital, Omicron is less pathogenic than Delta but if you haven’t done the booster it can get inside and in many subjects, perhaps with previous pathologies, it can create problems “.