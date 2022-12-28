Given the worsening of the Covid situation in China “I think it is appropriate to go back to swabbing for those arriving by plane to Italy” from the Asian country “because this creates a safety cordon and guarantees the isolation of those who are positive. But there is also another reason: in this way we can also work on sequencing and intercept anomalous mutations of the virus, because with the large circulation of Omicron in China it is clear that there is a high risk of new variants and subvariants”. Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) underlines this to Adnkronos Salute.