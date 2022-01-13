Covid test, “the most effective antigenic swabs to date are the third generation ones that have an optical and non-visual reading, for example the immunoenzymatic ‘fluorescence’ tests that quantify the positivity of the band more precisely. But it should always be remembered that there is no 100% safe test for positivity and we can still have false negatives. “Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), underlines this to Adnkronos Salute.

“The problem then is that with Omicron the situation becomes complicated because many tests have a lower sensitivity for this variant“remembers Andreoni.

As for vaccination, “in the past some vaccines were made at school, it was a habit. Then the structures were created in the ASL and it stopped. But in a system that must make anti-Covid immunizations in the pediatric range easier, it is correct to aim for the return of vaccinations to school. I think it is a valid choice and to be promoted at national level “says the head of infectious disease, commenting on the possibility of introducing anti-Covid vaccination at school. Hypothesis also advanced by the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi.