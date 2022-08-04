“If there should be a new Covid wave in September-October we should be ready for the return of containment measures and also the obligation of the mask, even at school and indoors“. Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), underlines this to Adnkronos Salute.

“It is clear that in the current epidemiological situation it does not seem appropriate to implement restrictive measures – explains Andreoni – But the virus circulates a lot, the possibility that other variants will arrive is high and deaths are still very high. find prepared when, with the change in the climatic situation, the virus will find a more favorable environmental situation with the return of social life indoors. So – he adds – in addition to maintaining a sequencing activity of the virus it will be necessary in the event of a surge to adopt in a short time also the measures that until a few months ago we have endured for the good of the communities “.

As for the monkeypoxAndreoni explains that “it is essentially affecting only the male population and the overwhelming majority of the ‘MSM’ category, ie males who have sex with other males. So this category is at high risk of contracting the infection, so we must identify any preventive measure in this range and it makes little sense to extend it to the entire population. In the case of monkeypox vaccination, as is already happening in other European countries, I would offer the vaccine to those who think they are most at risk. This action would be appropriate to block the further spread of the disease “.

“To date very serious cases of monkeypox are very few and there have been only 8 deaths in the world, of which 5 in Africa – recalls Andreoni – It is a disease that is spreading worldwide, even if in Italy we have little more than 500 cases, but which does not have a great lethality and we know how to manage it “. It was the WHO that indicated the MSM category as the one most at risk of contracting monkeypox, “you need a very close contact at the skin level to be able to get infected – says Andreoni – so it seems appropriate to also start a communication campaign, in key vaccination, for those who are in greater danger, explaining that it is not enough to use a condom during sexual intercourse, because in any case there would be transmission of the virus “.