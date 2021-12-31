“For 2022 I am optimistic and also satisfied by the demonstration given by the Italians in the vaccination campaign” against Covid-19. So at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit). “A commitment that has allowed us to significantly reduce the number of serious diseases and we see this from the daily data with peaks in cases, but not in hospitalizations – he continues – So for the new year we need confidence in the science that is bringing us new antivirals that, together with vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, will help us to manage the disease even better and progressively to better control Covid. There is still a little way to go, but we are on the way to moving from pandemic to endemic “.