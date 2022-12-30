Putin and Xi Jinping by video link strengthen the alliance. The Chinese leader: ready to intensify cooperation with Russia

China “is ready to intensify strategic cooperation with Russia” in a “complicated and far from univocal” international situation: the Chinese president said Xi Jinping during the online meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as reported by the Tax. “Under our joint leadership, the Chinese-Russian global partnership and strategic interaction are showing resilience,” stressed Xi Jinping, grappling with the resurgence of Covid in the country after the easing of restrictive measures.

“Faced with a complicated and far from unambiguous international situation, we are ready to intensify our strategic cooperation with Russia – said Xi Jinping – to provide each other with development options and to be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries “. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke several times in 2022 and are in close strategic contact, as evidenced by what the Chinese leader said during talks with his Russian counterpart via video link, writes the Tass. “This year, we have held two face-to-face meetings, talked several times on the phone, and maintained close strategic contacts,” Xi said. The opening of the talks was broadcast by the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Putin to Xi, with China “the best relations in history”

The Russian president Vladimir Putin defined the relationships with the China as the “best in history”: he said this in a videoconference with his counterpart from the Asian giant, Xi Jinping. “Our relationships worthily withstand all tests, demonstrate maturity and stability and continue to expand dynamically”. According to Putin, relations between Moscow and Beijing are a “model of cooperation between the great powers of the 21st century”. “With you we see in unison the causes, the trend and the logic of the transformations of the global geopolitical landscape”.

The head of the Kremlin underlined that a “special” place in relations is occupied by technical-military cooperation between the two countries: in his opinion, this cooperation “helps to guarantee the security of our countries and to maintain stability in key regions “. “We aim to strengthen cooperation between the Russian and Chinese militaries,” he added. Among other things, Putin is convinced that next year both leaders will be able to meet face to face. “Dear Mr. President, dear friend – he said – we are waiting for you in Moscow for a state visit next spring”. And this visit -he added- will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese relations and will be “the main event of the year in bilateral relations”. As for economic relations, Putin observed that despite the international situation, “the illegitimate restrictions and blackmail by some Western countries, Russia and China have managed to guarantee record trade rates”.

Putin, I expect Xi in Moscow in the spring

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to fly to Moscow in spring 2023 for a state visit. “I have no doubt that we will find the opportunity to meet in person. We look forward to seeing you, dear president, dear friend, next spring with a state visit to Moscow,” Putin told Xi Jinping in an interview via video link. The Tax reports it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

