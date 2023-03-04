We receive and publish

In relation to the editorial signed by Alfredo Tocchi, it is noted with pleasure that at least one voice from the chorus timidly rises. In my humble opinion too timidly, quietly and alone. It would take a shot of the kidneys!

I wondered what was the reason why you cannot or do not want to proceed in giving more space and resources to the search for the truth about the events of the last three years, whereas they have only turned our lives upside down and compromised the future of our children and the nation in which we live.

AND annoying to see and read the contents of the corrupt and hypocritical main stream narrativepersevere on this path. I cannot think that you are not aware of the reality of the facts, detailed, statistical, scientific, incontrovertible now available. I would rule that out.

AND it is clear that the picture must be seen as a whole, connecting the dots and following the money backwards. Perpetual crises: terrorist, financial, health, geopolitical, climatic. Practically a farce. What is the boundary in deciding not to pursue the right path? Even from an editorial point of view it would be like fishing in the so-called “blue ocean”. Are the pressures (or threats) received such as to advise against taking it? Even having children to be able to continue to look into the eyes? Or maybe just because of this? “Dad but what did you do while they took away our lives and our future?”.

The most beautiful country in the world, Anglo-American doormat, reduced to a pulp by the hand of characters in search of an author, without a soullacking the fundamentals to fill certain roles, corrupted to the core on one side, and on the other a herd of zombies dumbfounded by years of absolute vacuum proposed by the media and a propaganda model of a self-destructive neoliberalism. The desire to expatriate becomes insistent.

Thank you for this little outburst. Your reader, without any expectations.

The answer of the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino:

As you see, dear Paolo, I’m here… we’re here… Affaritaliani is here. As always and without filters or discounts for anyone. Best wishes and ad maiora semper. AMPS

