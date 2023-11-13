Covid and therapies against the virus: here’s how the guidelines change

“For people ‘with Covid’ at low risk of hospitalization, WHO does not recommend any antiviral therapy. Symptoms such as fever and pain can continue to be managed with analgesics such as paracetamol.” This is what it indicates the World Health Organization in the latest update, the thirteenth, of the guidelines for the treatment of Sars-CoV-2 infection.

WHO recommendations

“WHO continues to strongly recommend nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid*) for people at high or moderate risk of hospitalization,” explains the Geneva agency, underlining that “nirmatrelvir-ritonavir is considered the best choice for the majority of eligible patients given its therapeutic benefits, ease of administration and fewer concerns about potential harm. If nirmatrelvir-ritonavir is not available, WHO suggests the use of molnupiravir or remdesivir for patients at high risk of hospitalization”, but “does not recommend” these two antivirals “in patients at moderate risk, believing that the potential harms outweigh the limited benefits in patients at moderate risk of hospitalization.”

In the new guidelines on anti-Covid therapies, “the WHO – we read – also advises against the use of the new antiviral VV116, except in clinical trials”.

The update of the indications then includes “a strong recommendation against the use of ivermectin in patients with non-severe Covid-19”. The UN health agency “continues to advise that in patients with severe or critical Covid-19, ivermectin should only be used in clinical trials”.