Dark Kitchen, Karma Kitchen, Taster, Virtual Kitchen, CloudKitchens… These start-ups have raised millions in recent months. Behind the modern name of “food tech”, they hide a much darker reality: windowless kitchens lined up in warehouses on the outskirts of large cities, where single-destination meals are mass produced for meal delivery platforms. . Despite a large number of players in this emerging sector, the market has already jumped 20% during the Covid crisis, according to a Technavio study published at the end of November. There are now more than 500 in France, while the traditional restaurant sector is dying. Even the Courtepaille brand has just announced it is getting started.

Catering only for delivery

CloudKitchens, for example, is the latest creation of Travis Kalanick, the founder of Uber, who was kicked out of his own business after numerous scandals: insults against a driver, attempt to bribe members of his board of directors. administration, establishment of a corporate culture promoting moral and sexual harassment … His new start-up, specializing in the acquisition and transformation of warehouses into kitchens, now weighs more than 5 billion euros, after a Saudi sovereign wealth fund invested 400 million in it. Kalanick has also launched a small handful of delivery-only restaurant brands, whose names reflect the bad taste that characterizes it, such as Egg the F *** Out (pun on “bust” and “Egg”) or even B * tch Don’t Grill My Cheese (“bitch, don’t grill my cheese”).

The record establishes the time between the order placed online and its delivery at 6 minutes and 40 seconds.

The other kitchens in its warehouses are leased to more traditional restaurants or to brands also developed for delivery. These companies may adorn themselves with the qualifier of “food tech”, there is often no technology behind, since the entire application is subcontracted to the well-known delivery platforms Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Glovo, Stuart … Some offer however software to optimize logistics and throughput in the kitchen. This does not prevent entrepreneurs in the sector from trying to restore the image of these shadow kitchens.

Intense speeds for optimized profitability

In the specialized press as well as in front of their investors, they speak of “process optimization”, “advanced marketing” and the best use of algorithms to position themselves on delivery platforms. In any case, we are far from gastronomy. The dishes that are prepared there revolve around fast food, classic Asian dishes bobuns or sushi, pizzas and burgers constituting the overwhelming majority of the offers. Taylorism rationalized by algorithm dominates in the kitchen and the pace of work is intense. The figures given to Les Échos by the French brand Big Mamma, which launched into shadow kitchens during the pandemic, show the extent of the work done: 133,000 pizzas were delivered in four months, against 15,000 in average served monthly in their restaurants.

To be profitable, you have to make numbers. The price per meal for a consumer does not exceed 20 euros, including delivery – and the Delivero and Uber Eats take up to 30% of the order, more if they are the owners of the kitchens. But when the volumes are there and the workers are docile, these chain kitchens can be much more profitable than a traditional restaurant. had been able to walk in one of them, managed by Deliveroo in the Parisian suburbs, guided by a Sri Lankan pizza chef who was particularly upset about his working conditions.

But from now on, the systematic presence of security guards prevented us from interacting with the cooks. Local residents, on the other hand, remain overwhelmed by the incessant ballet of scooters of self-employed entrepreneurs paid by the task. These shadow kitchens have at least one advantage: when it comes to hitting platforms on the wallet to demand rights or better remuneration, delivery people now know where to organize their mobilization.

————————————————– ————–

2021, a good year? In the small world of ghost kitchens, the French are not left out. The French start-up Not So Dark, founded in 2020 by the creator of the bicycle delivery platform Stuart, has thus firmly positioned itself in this sadly flourishing market. Already manager of 8 dark kitchens including 7 in France (6 in Paris and one in Nice) and one in Barcelona, ​​Not So Dark is already planning to open 25 more in Europe, from 2021.