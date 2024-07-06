In the week from June 27 to July 3, the new positives, according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, were 3,855 (1,350 more than the previous week). The director of the Italian Society of Infectious Diseases Andreoni: “

“We are facing a summer peak in Covid cases which was certainly unexpected because in fact we had seen a progressive decrease in infections. But precisely the new subvariant, KP.3, is causing this increase with some more hospital admissions. This epidemiological trend shows us, if there was still any need, how the Sars-CoV-2 virus is no longer seasonal but determined in its aggressiveness by the variants that emerge. Given that we are moving towards holiday travel, with trains and planes but also very crowded tourist destinations, wearing a mask remains one of the best defenses”. Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, tells Adnkronos Salute.

1,350 more infections in a week

According to the data from the latest weekly bulletin published on the Ministry of Health website. From June 27 to July 3, there were 3,855 new positives, up from 2,505 from June 20-26. Deaths dropped from 21 to 18. Swabs increased from 79,339 to 81,900 and the positivity rate went from 3.2% to 4.7%. “With the arrival of autumn and then winter, when the virus will be felt more – suggests the infectious disease specialist – it is important to prepare a vaccination campaign well”.