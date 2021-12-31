Covid and the faults of communication

After two years of pandemic the tiredness of the population it’s obvious. After all, it was not an easy two years. But the resilience of many people and the desire to fight the virus and not to “was also evident.”cohabit“, because, history teaches us, that it is necessary to reach the minimum form of pathogenicity, to increase life expectancy, to improve the quality of life.

Elements achieved in the last century, when infectious diseases that plagued mankind for years were defeated. Given that the most effective weapon are vaccines, and that it is not possible to eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 with antivirals And monoclonal, what was heard last night during the program of La7, On air, must no longer have communicative and health “citizenship”. The two conductors, Porec And De Gregorio they ask a series of questions to the guest in the study, Professor Richeldi, head of pulmonology at the hospital Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

The two journalists ask, given the escalation of infections and the abnormal number of positives in recent days, what is the behavior to be adopted for the patients, with symptoms (fever, cough, etc.) affected by Covid, noting that the eminent doctor has in his hands a oximeter (the medical device that measures the oxygenation of the blood or if the lungs are able to take in sufficient quantities from the air you breathe).

Answer of the professor, is a fundamental tool to communicate to your GP what the value of your saturation is, that the gas exchanges are optimal (value not less than 92%) and, therefore, that there is no need to go to the hospital since there is not one interstitial pneumonia; in doing so, the first aid services are not clogged. Meanwhile, the patient takes an antipyretic and checks the clinical situation.

Basically, the Professor Richeldi, after 23 months, reiterates that it is necessary to follow “again” the first treatment protocol for those affected by the virus: Tachyrin and watchful waiting … I could not believe my ears. There anger andrestlessness they have risen to paroxysmal levels. No mention of the Remuzzi protocol (promptly intervening with anti-inflammatories even before the positive result of the swab), a protocol that has significantly reduced hospitalizations; no mention of the use of monoclonal antibodies currently authorized by theAIFA, under-utilized (only 10% of patients over 70) so much so that a part (5200 doses), close to expiry, and not used, was sent to Romania.

But the most disconcerting aspect was there failure “reaction“of the two conductors who did not express any objection, did not ask any questions about the non-use of monoclonals, no question concerning the new antiviral drugs produced by Mercks (already authorized by EMA), by Pfizer (sent to Israel 20 thousand doses), nothing at all, total silence, indeed the expression of smiling faces, and seraphically they changed the subject.

I stop here. If eminent communication professionals do not ask the questions necessary to improve the health of citizens and seek appropriate and feasible solutions to defeat the virus, better to let a blanket of silence fall so as not to fall into the most vulgar foul language.