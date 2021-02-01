The self-driving car, which promised itself a happy 20s, may have to wait a bit longer. The fall in vehicle sales due to the coronavirus, coupled with increased pressure to electrify the fleet, will prevent this type of vehicle from taking off at least until 2035, when before they were expected for this decade.

By then, sales of cars in the most advanced stage of autonomy, or level 5, in the three main world markets – EU, China and the USA – will not reach 1% of the total, and those of vehicles in level 4 will be around 15%, in Europe and China, and 2% in the United States. That is at least what a report from the consulting firm PwC assures, which points out that automobile companies have other priorities. And it is that the fall in sales, together with the huge volume of resources necessary to develop new electric and electrified models, have moved the race for autonomous driving to the background.

Beyond car manufacturers, mobility companies such as Uber (which had also bet heavily to develop this technology), have also had to face a huge economic impact from the pandemic. The technology company has sold its subsidiary the start-up, Aurora, with which, it says, it will continue to collaborate.

An interior to match The car of the future will purify the air, display three-dimensional images and even know the health status of the driver and passengers. This is how the Spanish group Antolín, one of the main interior manufacturers worldwide, advances it in its Virtual Concept Car for CES 2021.

“We have changed priority,” he said a few months ago Wave Källenius, CEO of Daimler (parent company of Mercedes), asked about autonomous driving. The automaker will focus its efforts on autonomous driving for the truck division, where it expects higher profitability. Still, it has proven the capabilities of this technology, provided infrastructure managers and regulators do their part. In his own hometown, Stuttgart, together with neighboring Bosch, he has adapted the parking lot of his museum and the city’s airport. In them the new S-Class can park fully automatically.

And it is also, and to a large extent, the lack of adequate infrastructure and legislation prepared for a technology that, from what manufacturers transfer, is not that far away on a technical level is weighing. Besides Mercedes, another example is Audi’s Traffic Jam Pilot for the A8, which even being ready for production – allowing autonomous driving up to 60 per hour – was finally unable to hit the roads.

The lack of regulation threatens to leave Europe, once again, behind. Waymo, a Google subsidiary, has already started to make driverless trips in the United States – and to charge for them – like AutoX, in Shenzen (China). “There are already solutions on the market that cannot be applied in Europe by law,” says Juan Antonio Relaño, from Bosch Spain. In his opinion, “every time we are going to a car with a higher degree of automation”, and predicts that, although the latest forecasts delay the arrival of autonomous vehicles, we will see examples in the coming years, not in city centers, but in a not very chaotic environment, such as a standard route of a logistics platform between large cities. “That is probably close,” he says.