Hospitalizations due to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) increased in Goiás, Bahia, Paraíba, Sergipe and São Paulo. The data is in Infogripe Bulletinreleased this Thursday (22.Aug.2024) by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation).

In Goiás, the main cause is covid among the elderly population. In other states, the highest occurrence is rhinovirus among children and adolescents aged 2 to 14.

Regarding the capitals, 7 have shown an increase in cases of SARS: Aracaju, Brasília, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Maceió, Salvador and São Paulo. The analysis refers to Epidemiological Week 33, from August 11 to 17.

In national data, SARS cases fluctuated in the long-term trend (last 6 weeks) and there are signs of an increase in the short-term trend (last 3 weeks).

The occurrence of SARS caused by RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza A continues to trend downward in most of the country. In the last 4 epidemiological weeks, positive cases had a prevalence of:

22.6% by RSV;

19.4% due to covid;

16.3% due to influenza A; and

1.8% for influenza B.

Regarding the increase in COVID cases, researcher Tatiana Portela, from Procc/Fiocruz (Fiocruz’s Scientific Computing Processing Program) and the Infogripe Bulletin, highlighted the importance of up-to-date vaccination for all people in risk groups.

“Although influenza A cases are decreasing nationwide, now is usually the time when influenza B starts to increase. That’s why it’s also important for everyone to be up to date with their influenza vaccinations.”said the researcher.

In the epidemiological year 2024, 115,152 cases of SARS were reported. Of this total, 55,912 (48.6%) had a positive laboratory result, 45,477 (39.5%) had a negative result, and at least 7,499 (6.5%) are awaiting results.

Of the positive cases, 43.1% are RSV; 19.1% are influenza A; 7.7% are Sars-CoV-2 (covid); and 5% are influenza B.

In the last 8 epidemiological weeks, the average weekly incidence and mortality maintained the scenario of greatest impact at the extremes of the age groups.

Among children up to 2 years of age, the incidence and mortality of SARS are mostly caused by RSV and rhinovirus. Among those over 65 years of age, the incidence and mortality of SARS due to COVID-19 is already approaching the incidence and mortality due to influenza A.

With information from Brazil Agency.