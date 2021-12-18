On the next table control room, he reveals Handle, there would be a further extension of theobligation to get the vaccine for particular categories. The types of workers involved are not known but it will be those who are in greater contact with the public.

The meeting is scheduled for next 23 December and was convened by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Any measures to be introduced for the upcoming holidays will also be evaluated. However, everything will depend on the data for the next few days and the results of the new one quick investigation (flash survey) ordered by Ministry of Health. The survey will estimate the prevalence of the variant Omicron in Italy.

The other hypotheses that will be discussed in the control room concern theobligation to wear masks outdoors and the ability to ask for a swab, in addition to the Green pass, to access particularly crowded indoor venues. Furthermore, according to rumors, the duration of the green certificate could be further reduced.

News also for the modalities for the revocation of the Green pass when the holder is positive for the anti Covid test. The Dpcm is in the Official Gazette: to generate the automatic revocation in case of positivity is the ‘National platform-Dgc‘. The same revocation will also be communicated to European gateway. It will then be automatically canceled following the issue of the green healing certification.