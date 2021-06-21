The “Health Day” for “the most vulnerable”, organized by the Roman parish of SS. Redeemer in Val Melaina in the “Table of Charity”, with the contribution of the apostolic charity

VATICAN CITY. Apostolic charity “does not fall asleep”, assures Cardinal Krajewski. With the pandemic that has aggravated the spread of poverty on a global level, the Pope’s “arm of charity” “does not let down its guard and continues its activism incessantly to show and bring the Pope’s closeness and solidarity to those who suffer most because of the various frailties ». The last two initiatives in chronological order are the shipment of pulmonary ventilators and the contribution to a day of health visits for the poor in Rome.

Thirty-eight pulmonary ventilators were sent to nine countries by the apostolic charity. Six devices were donated to the apostolic nunciatures in Brazil and India; five in Argentina and Colombia; four in Chile and South Africa; three in Bolivia and Syria; and two in Papua New Guinea. The nunciatures will provide for the distribution to health centers that need, in particular, these “life-saving” equipment in the fight against Covid. While “the vaccination campaign in richer countries is going on intensely, the health emergency is still strong in many poorer areas of the world”, underlines the Almsgiving.

And then yesterday, at 10, the “Health Day” for “the most fragile and needy” took place, organized by the Roman parish of SS. Redeemer in Val Melaina in the «Table of Charity». With the presence of the apostolic charity, seven doctors were available for free visits, with an ultrasound unit and a Vatican ambulance. “And the take-away lunch was offered, thanks to the volunteers”, highlights and thanks Konrad Krajewski.