On the possibility that isolation will be lifted for Covid positive people, “now I think we will lift it, but in fact I believe it is largely unapplied”. Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on the sidelines of the Farmindustria Assembly, underway in Rome.

The request to remove the rules still in force against covid for people positive for the virus came from the Fto, the Organized Tourism Federation, which wrote to the Minister of Health Schillaci and the Minister of Tourism Santanché.

Various experts have expressed their views on the subject, from Matteo Bassetti to Pier Luigi Lopalco and Maria Rita Gismondo and Fabrizio Pregliasco.