“I think Bill Gates’ concerns need to be taken seriously because they are based on objective facts.” To say Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University and advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, reached in the US by Adnkronos Salute, regarding the words of the founder of Microsoft according to which we may not have yet seen the worst of the pandemic and that the possibility of new dangerous variants is not excluded.
