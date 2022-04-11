“We will be able to abandon the use of masks indoors when the viral circulation” of covid in Italy “is lower, now it would be wrong. Opinions do not count on certain topics. Masks are useful and there is scientific evidence about it. The science is clear “. The epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento explains this to Adnkronos Health, recalling, in particular, the advantages of Ffp2, which protect both the wearer and the people around us.

For Lopalco one can agree that a very contagious pathogen, such as the ‘Omicron family’ can be, “is not blocked only with masks, but the possible message that these are not needed is not only scientifically wrong but also dangerous to public health “.

These protections are valid for different pathogens, including Omicron: “The principle is always the same: surgical masks are mainly used to limit the likelihood of infecting others, while the Ffp2 also offer good protection to the wearer”.