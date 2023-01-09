“The world has let its guard down on Covid-19. But the latest dominant form, Xbb.1.5, tells us we are doing just as the virus finds new ways to harm us.” The new Kraken variant “shows that the virus is constantly evolving to spread faster and infect us more efficiently. This should serve as a wake-up call.” This was underlined by the American scientist Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Institute in California, in an editorial in the Washington Post.

Xbb1.5, nicknamed Kraken, “stands out from the soup of Covid variants that have arisen in recent months – warns Topol – Although there is no indication that it is more pathogenic or virulent, its ability to spread is impressive, given how quickly it can which has increased to become dominant in New York and the contiguous states.Xbb1.5 now accounts for well over 75% of infections in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.Hospitalizations have increased among the elderly to levels surpassed only by Omicron’s first wave”. What can we do to defend ourselves? For the scientist, it is “essential to make boosters, and then quality masks, rapid tests before major events, distancing and mechanical ventilation and filtering systems can help protect against infection”.

The Xbb1.5 variant, Topol continues, “is telling us that we cannot forget. The virus is telling us that it has many other ways to evolve, that it can not only trick or evade our immune response, but it can also improve penetration into our cells. What’s going to happen? Are we going to see a whole new family of variants arise that are distinct from the omicron family? It’s entirely possible.” But, according to the researcher, “we are not ready for this. Genomic surveillance worldwide has decreased by 90% since the beginning of 2022. It is unacceptable. China is in the midst of a Covid crisis with no mitigation measures and could become fertile ground for important variants in the coming months”.