Due to its rapid spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it the Sars-CoV-2 JN.1 variant as a 'variant of interest' (You) separated from the BA.2.86 lineage, alias Pirola. Voi was previously classified as part of the BA.2.86 sublineages. The WHO made this known by underlining that, “based on the available evidence, the additional risk to global public health represented by JN.1 is currently rated low. Despite this – the agency warns – with the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere, JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries”.

WHO monitors

The WHO “is continuously monitoring the evidence and will update the JN.1 risk assessment if necessary”, reports the note. The UN agency also underlines that “current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death, from JN.1 and other circulating variants of SarS- CoV-2”. Finally, the WHO warns that “Covid-19 is not the only respiratory disease in circulation. Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and common childhood pneumonia are on the rise.”

The advices

Hence the advice to the population to adopt measures to prevent infections and serious diseases, using all available tools: wear a mask when in crowded, closed or poorly ventilated areas and maintain a safe distance from others if possible; practice 'respiratory etiquette', covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow; wash your hands regularly; keeping up to date with your Covid and flu vaccinations, especially if you are at high risk for severe illness; stay home if you are sick and get tested if you have symptoms or have been near or in contact with someone with Covid-19 or flu.