Could the Covid virus have originated in a laboratory? “I've been saying this since 2020 and sooner or later the truth will come out.” Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Laboratory of Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Bioemergency Diagnostics at the Sacco hospital in Milan, has no doubts about the hypothesis advanced in a study conducted by researchers at the University of New South Wales, Australia, published in 'Risk Analysis' .

According to the authors, “Covid-19 may have originated in a laboratory.” For Sars-CoV-2, “an unnatural origin is more likely – they write – than a natural origin”. For Gismondo they are right.

“In 2020 – he recalls – shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic, amidst the Chinese government's reticence and the World Health Organization covering their silence, doubts were already arising as to whether this virus could be a natural virus, due to many characteristics” which presents the pathogen “and above all because the intermediate host nor the natural reservoir has never been found”. Not only. The microbiologist also refers to “a work conducted by a group of Indian researchers, which appeared in 2020 and was withdrawn after less than a week, which explained how the sequence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus was completely unnatural, looking more like a puzzle of pieces of genes from other viruses, with even a small piece of gene from the HIV virus and a human gene. After the mysterious withdrawal, that study was never talked about again and the Indian researchers disappeared into thin air.”

“Personally – underlines Gismondo – I have continued to support the theory of the virus 'escaped' from the laboratory several times, also because the laboratory in Wuhan”, the Chinese megalopolis, the first epicenter of the Covid pandemic, “a structure which I also visited, is a fourth level biosafety laboratory, “entrusted to technicians who work there without having great experience”. A context where “the biological accident is around the corner. In the end, over time – repeats the expert – the truth comes out. Indeed it is already emerging on several occasions, because other research groups have also brought evidence to the thesis of the laboratory virus. The Sars-CoV-2 virus – Gismondo is certain – is definitely not a natural virus”.

Ciccozzi

“Many studies have been done on the origin of Sars-CoV-2: at the moment I would give a percentage of 50% to the hypothesis of the accidental laboratory event and 50% to the hypothesis of the 'spillover', the jump of natural species. Already in the past, a contagion after an accident with the Marburg virus disease occurred in the 1960s. However, both two hypotheses have a common denominator: prevention. In the first regarding the safety of the laboratories which must in any case be strengthened, in the second it is clear that it is necessary to have sentinel doctors and a surveillance network ready to take action. All prevention strategies that after 4 years of pandemic we know and must be able to implement”. So does the epidemiologist Massimo Ciccozzi comments on the results of the shocking study to Adnkronos Salute.

Lopalco

A conclusion, that of the new study, which does not convince the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento. “The study in question does not provide any proof, but uses a method according to which the artificial origin of the virus 'cannot be ruled out'”, he explains to Adnkronos Salute. “If we put together all the studies conducted so far on the topic, the natural origin of the virus still remains the most supported”, she concludes.