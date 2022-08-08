





SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China stocks traded within a tight range on Monday, as the energy sector was partially offset by losses in consumer stocks as domestic Covid-19 outbreaks and tensions with the United States maintained the fragility of market sentiment.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed down 0.21%, while the Shanghai index rose 0.31%.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng index, meanwhile, dropped 0.77%.

+ Asian stocks mostly close higher, after Chinese exports and payroll

Hainan, a tourism-dependent island province, locked down more areas on Monday as it battled its worst Covid-19 outbreak after registering very few cases in the past two years.

Tourism, transport and consumer staples stocks fell, with China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp down 4.7%.

China’s Defense Ministry on Monday called for abandoning military talks with the United States in protest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must face “serious consequences”.

Energy companies were up 2.8%, with coal miners up 3.7%.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index rose 0.26% to 28,249 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 0.77% to 20,045 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.31% to 3,236 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, dropped 0.21% to 4,148 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.09%, at 2,493 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index fell by 0.10% to 15,020 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell by 0.36% to 3,270 points.

. On SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.07% to 7,020 points.







