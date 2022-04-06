Covid vaccine and fourth dose, yes to over 80. The indications of Ecdc and Ema have arrived. “For adults under the age of 60 with normal immune systems, there is currently no conclusive evidence that the Covid vaccine’s protection against serious disease is diminishing or that there is added value in a fourth dose.” This is pointed out by ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) and EMA (European Medicines Agency), in one of the passages of the recommendations issued on the fourth dose. “It is too early to consider using a fourth dose of Covid mRna vaccines in the general population.” But yes to the second booster for those over 80. “The ECDC and EMA’s Covid (ETF) task force – it reads – have concluded that it is too early to consider using a fourth dose of Comirnaty * vaccines. Pfizer and Spikevax * of Moderna in the general population. However, both agencies agreed that a fourth dose (or second booster) can be given to adults 80 years of age and older after reviewing data on the higher risk of Covid. severe in this age group and on the protection provided by a fourth dose “.

“Since the revaccination campaigns” against Covid-19 “could start in the autumn, the authorities will consider the best time to “administer” additional doses, possibly using updated vaccines “, is another of the steps of the recommendations. “So far, from the studies on the additional boosters” of the anti-Covid vaccine, “no safety problems have emerged”, it is specified.

“There is currently no clear evidence in the EU that the protection of the Covid vaccine against serious disease is substantially decreasing in adults aged 60 to 79 with normal immune systems and therefore there is no clear evidence to support this. immediate use of a fourth dose, “he says again. The authorities add that data monitoring will continue “to determine if there is an increasing risk of serious disease among those who are vaccinated. If the current epidemiological situation changes and new signs emerge, it may be necessary to consider a fourth dose in this range. of age “, warn the two EU bodies. Meanwhile, “national authorities will also consider local data when deciding whether to use a fourth dose in people at higher risk”.

“Evidence on the effects of a fourth dose of” Covid vaccine “comes largely from Israel, where data indicates that a second booster given at least 4 months after the first booster restores antibody levels without bringing new safety concerns. The data also suggests that a second booster provides additional protection against serious illness, although the duration of the benefits is not yet known and the evidence is still limited, “they take stock. The experts of the two EU bodies specify that the national authorities of the European Union “make the final decisions on the introduction of vaccines, including booster doses, taking into account factors such as the spread of the infection, the effects of Covid in different populations and the emergence of new variants “. Ecdc and Ema will continue “to review the available evidence on the efficacy of Covid vaccines and to update their recommendations accordingly. Ema – it reads – will also take into consideration all the emerging data on the safety and efficacy of booster doses. in order to update product information for Covid vaccines, where applicable. “

In Europe, “at the end of March, 83% of adults had completed the primary course of” anti-Covid “vaccination and only 64% had received a booster dose”, underline Ecd and Ema. The two bodies “urge EU citizens to complete their primary vaccination and booster programs, in line with national recommendations”. In fact, ECDC and EMA recall that “vaccination against Covid-19 remains the most effective way to prevent serious diseases during the current pandemic, including severe forms caused by the Omicron variant”.