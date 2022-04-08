Covid vaccine and fourth dose, “the technical-scientific commission of AIFA should meet on April 12 to provide us with the indication” and, “based on what are the indications to date, it is reasonable to think that, at first , you can proceed to a fourth dose only for the over 80 “. Thus the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa, guest of ‘Radio too’ on Rai Radio 1, recalling that “the EMA has already expressed itself” with recommendations on the matter “, that” the Italian Medicines Agency will do so in a few days and it is reasonable to think that it will align with those indications. “

On the obligation to keep the masks indoors “I believe that the obligation can be transformed into a recommendation, but in particular situations such as transport, subways, buses, trains, perhaps it is better to keep the obligation of masks still for a while little since the number of infections from Covid-19 is still high “, he underlined .. And he added how” Italians in these two years have gained a very different awareness and responsibility on the masks compared to two years ago. example outdoors, despite the fact that we have removed the obligation for two months now, we see citizens who continue to wear it “.

When asked about the meaning of the decision, in kindergartens, to impose a mask on children over 6 years of age, with the paradox that in the same class there may be 3 children who wear it and 17 without why under the age of 6, he said: “Surely this it is a point on which we need to reflect and take responsibility for finding more rational solutions and measures “.