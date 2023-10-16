Let’s forget the rocket launch of the 2023-2024 anti-Covid vaccinations, the always high and growing numbers that we had known with General Figliuolo. Three years after the pandemic, everything has changed and even the vaccination machine against Sars-CoV-2 is less fluid today, plus there is a Italians’ lukewarm reaction to the new vaccination campaign, which combines Covid with the flu. As the regionsdespite having had the ‘ad hoc’ circular on vaccinations which recommends the administration of the booster dose “to elderly people over 60 and with high fragility” and aims to “protect pregnant women and healthcare workers”, they started in fits and starts and in no particular order. The arrival of the updated anti-Covid vaccines was expected at the end of September, but the summer weather for the first fifteen days of October did not help speed up the pace in view of the winter season.

There LombardyThe Lazio, Liguria and the Tuscany they left. However, the latter has foreseen anti-Covid from family doctors and paediatricians from today. The Piedmont el’Emilia Romagna they leave today and the Veneto always starts today with the flu shot and at the end of October with the anti-Covid. The Marche they left a few days ago. The Friuli Venezia Giulia begins today with the simultaneous administration of the flu and anti-Covid. In Veneto “the Covid-19 vaccination campaign will start gradually based on the doses provided by the Ministry of Health which has foreseen a total of 700,000 doses for the Veneto Region according to the expected delivery in weekly instalments”, so the Region on its website. In Campania it is already possible to undergo vaccination against the new variants of Covid-19. Puglia left on 11 October for vaccination against the new variants of Covid-19.

However, we are waiting – Adnkronos Salute learns – it should be a few days away – the migration of the commissioner structure, the one led in the hot months of the pandemic by General Figliuolo, to the Ministry of Health. A complex step due to the amount of data and information which, however, should ultimately also make the ‘dashboard’ with the data from the national anti-Covid campaign, which is currently not updated, active again. “The feeling between now and the next few months” when the immunization campaign will enter the heart “is not good, there is the famous vaccination ‘fatigue’ among Italians, there is a tiredness regarding this issue”, warns Carlo Signorelli, president of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (Nitag), the national technical group on vaccinations, established at the Ministry of Health.

Regarding what the Regions are doing for the anti-Covid vaccination campaign, Signorelli clarifies that “the circulars from the Ministry of Health with the recommended categories to which the vaccine should be administered outline the fundamental features of the campaign, but the organizational aspect is delegated autonomously to the Regions. They are the ones who take care of the operational part because not all situations are the same. So I’m not surprised – he continues – that there are differences in the timing of departure”.

As to why at the moment people who should do the anti-Covid test don’t ‘run’ to get vaccinated, the president of Nitag responds that “there isn’t the support we would like, even the heat in October didn’t help, but this is normal and it was also expected.” According to Signorelli, however, it should be reiterated that “today there are 4 vaccines that the elderly and frail should take into consideration: anti-flu, anti-Covid, anti-Zoster and pneumococcal. Family doctors must help us, many do, to make people understand the importance of these vaccines”.

The numbers of Lombardy

In Lombardy the vaccination campaign against influenza and Covid opened with the ‘vax-day’ of 1 October. 15 days after that inaugural day, 97,361 people in Lombardy have chosen to be immunized against seasonal viruses and 6,698 have received a booster shot for Covid-19: 14 times fewer than those who have had the flu shot administered. Even in the age group aged 60 and over, for which, for example, double vaccination would be recommended, there are 58,846 who have had the flu shot and only 2,507 who have had the anti-Covid.

The data show a growing trend for the flu vaccine and higher numbers compared to 2022. In fact, considering a first balance updated to 16 October, the people who have received the shield injection against seasonal viruses are 10,669 more than to the same period last year (when there were 86,692). While for the anti-Covid recall the situation is reversed: the figure is much lower, and the trend is much flatter. At the same date in 2022, there were in fact 102,663 people covered, so this year there are almost 96 thousand fewer (95,965).

Who gets vaccinated against the flu? 60% of Lombards who have already responded to the autumn-winter campaign call are over 60, 12% are people at risk for pathologies, only 6% are doctors and healthcare personnel. There are also 8% of children aged between 6 months and 6 years (over 7,400 children), while 5% are guests of RSAs and semi-residential facilities, 3% are children aged 7 to 18. The shares of family members and contacts of people at risk, teachers and school sector workers, and pregnant women are worth 1% respectively. 79% of these vaccines were administered by general practitioners.

As regards the anti-Covid vaccine, healthcare workers and those over 60 respectively represent 37% of the total number of those immunized so far (around 2,500 people for each group). Then there is 10% represented by people vulnerable due to pre-existing pathologies; 6% who are guests of RSAs and other facilities; 6% under 60; 2% school workers, 1% people who carry out other work activities at risk of contagion, and 1% cohabitants of people at high risk for Covid. The age group that has so far adhered most to the campaign against Sars-CoV-2 is that of 60-69 year olds who represent 27% of the people covered so far.

The numbers of Lazio

There were 78,548 flu vaccinations and 965 against Covid-19 carried out in Lazio just before midnight yesterday. These are the updated data from the Region – collected by Adnkronos Salute – on the progress of the vaccination campaign, which started on 2 October against both infections.

For the Sars-Cov-2 immunization, administered mainly by company services (918 against 47 by family doctors), bookings were, as of yesterday evening, 1,406. And from today the second phase of the anti-Covid campaign begins with the administration of doses to citizens over 80 and vulnerable people. In the first phase, priority was given to health and social-health workers from local health authorities, hospitals, university polyclinics, scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes and, naturally, to the staff and patients of healthcare residences and social-health and social care facilities (homes rest and rehabilitation facilities). The third phase of the anti-Covid-19 vaccination will begin on October 30, when other groups of the population will also be able to be vaccinated. Administration will also be possible in pharmacies from November, recommended for family members, cohabitants and caregivers of people with serious fragility.

As regards the flu vaccination, the majority of doses (73,595) were administered by family doctors, 2,776 by free-choice paediatricians, 1,933 by company services, 244 by pharmacies.