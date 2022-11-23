“We are witnessing the ‘free all’ of seasonal viruses”. And in favor of their intense circulation “there is certainly the fact that we no longer have what the attention for Covid was. masks, just as they served for Sars-CoV-2, can be used for the flu and other respiratory infections, both in terms of prevention for themselves, but also protective for others. As Eastern tourists once did”, coming from countries where the mask culture was already rooted in the pre-pandemic era. Following their example, “if you have a clinical manifestation” of flu, “this protection should be worn. Even just the surgical mask can reduce the diffusion risk if you have symptoms. So a form of respect”. Adnkronos Salute highlighted the strategic role that masks still play today is the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco.

This year, by the way, is a busy year from the point of view of the flu. “Now – explains the professor of Hygiene of the State University of Milan – we no longer even have the situation created by the pandemic: that is, an interference between viruses, due to the fact that the dominant presence of Covid somehow crushed the diffusion capacity of other pathogens, also due to a presumable and not yet clarified cross-immunity, i.e. immune defenses that remain active to avoid anything else. Today, the youngest children are certainly the masters, who are a bit the ‘incendiaries’ of the flu epidemic “.

Epidemic that is “a little early precisely because there is a share of very susceptible subjects” after the years in which these viruses have affected less. And there are starting to be sudden changes in temperature. Masks can be useful – Pregliasco repeats – How to regulate their use? Following the same rules that applied to Covid”, therefore wearing them on public transport, for example, and in general in closed and crowded places.