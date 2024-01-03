Seven measures to cope with the enormous influx of patients in the emergency room suffering from complications of Covid and the flu. The Crisis Unit established today by the strategic management of the ASL Napoli 1 Centro has ordered the ad horas suspension of elective hospital activities in all the hospital facilities under its jurisdiction, blocking admissions under a scheduled regime, with the exception of non-specific oncological pathologies. deferrable.

Further measures are the ad horas discharge of dischargeable patients using the free company service for home transport; the allocation of patients present in the emergency room and in need of hospitalization to the free beds of each individual company operating unit, also resorting – in safe conditions – to the use of additional technical places compared to the provision of ordinary beds. And again, evaluate the optimal distribution of personnel in all operational units, encouraging – where possible – the strengthening of the staffing of the Emergency Department.

«From 9pm this evening – adds the general director – the Day Surgery of the Ospedale del Mare and Pellegrini will be activated as temporary ordinary hospitalization facilities, thus recovering 42 beds». Further measures issued by the Crisis Unit are the recall into service of “ready availability” staff necessary both to activate additional beds and to increase – where necessary – the staff of the Operational Units. Finally, the functioning of the Low Complexity Clinics is ensured every day from 9.00 to 19.00