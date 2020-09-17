Fever, runny nose, cough: the symptoms of influenza and Covid-19 are the same. It is not easy to distinguish the two pathologies. General practitioners fear the coexistence of the two infections for this winter.
The flu and Covid-19 have identical symptoms. It is not easy for general practitioners to differentiate the two infections. The profiles of patients at risk of serious complications are the same for both viruses.
To date, the coronavirus is responsible for more than 30,000 deaths in France. The flu which usually rages from October to March could cause 20,000. But a vaccine already exists for the influenza virus, that ‘WHO highly recommend it.
