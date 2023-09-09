Of Gianni Rezza *epidemiologist, former director general of the Ministry of Health

The epidemiologist’s intervention: «With Omicron derivatives we expect slight increases in hospitalizations, but it is likely that the clinical impact will be limited»

Nowadays it is extremely difficult to talk about COVID-19 without risking being labeled as an alarmist rather than a denier, and – without wanting to inconvenience Gaber – more than someone would say that the mask or pessimism is left-wing while the belief that everything is over is right-wing.

Maybe it was circlebottista the former prime minister Mario Draghi, which promoted vaccination obligations and green passes, according to some in a sometimes instrumental manner, but in the name of the optimistic certainty of economic recovery. And if there was once an alternative left that strenuously opposed the power of Big Pharmawe then found ourselves at home, even on the right, a faction, albeit a minority, located on positions oscillating between those of American "libertarians" and conspiracism, often with anti-vaccination overtones (which goes beyond aversion to obligation).

In this ideologically red-hot climate it is not always easy to think about what to do with a head free from prejudices, which should be a must for a man of science.

These days, especially in the United States, we are witnessing a certain increase in cases and hospitalizationsso much so that they saw each other masks reappear and they multiply calls for vaccination. In fact, for some months, the epidemiological picture has been dominated by the circulation of a “soup of sub-variants”, mostly recombinant derived from BA.2an Omicron variant that had also caused a certain increase in cases here in the spring of 2022. The spike protein of this variant (

called XBB.1.5

) And behind the updated vaccine that is about to become available and which is also able to protect against other recombinant forms, the latest of which is «Eris» (EG.5).

But here, as the new vaccination campaign is about to begin, all the attention is focused on a new transformation of Omicron: BA.2.86, the so-called "Pirola" (the web's imagination is truly impressive), which presents 30 mutations compared to the ancestral viral strain. Well, the press is starting to correlate the increase in cases and hospitalizations (also noted by us, albeit in a reduced form) to the newly arrived Pirola, who is certainly more immuno-evasive but perhaps "slower" than the other sub-variantsWhile almost all cases are instead attributable to the various forms of XBB.

So what is the message that needs to be given now? First of all, when there is no evidence yet, it is convenient communicate uncertainty, rather than risking, reassuring on principle or creating needlessly anxiety.

Second, as long as we are dealing with Omicron derivativesit is reasonable to expect slight increases in cases and hospitalizations, but it is also the clinical impact is likely to be limited.

Third, vaccines — which are not always able to prevent symptomatic infection — as well as past natural infections, continue to protect against serious illness frail and elderly people.

Fourth, let us feel free to take the measures we deem appropriate to reduce the risk of respiratory diseases acute, as has been done for some time in the Far East, regardless of any form of obligation. Ultimately, we should have learned something from this pandemic, and to live with what remains of Covid we don't need ideological debates but just a bit of healthy pragmatism.