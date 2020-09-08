With the mask and the generalization of teleworking, sales of make-up, and particularly of lipstick, fell historically in the first half of 2020.

This is an unexpected effect of the health crisis: makeup is less and less popular with women. Lipstick is no longer popular, impractical behind masks, it leaves traces and is not visible. The consequences for the makeup industry are impressive: in six months, lipstick sales have fallen by 53%.

The American giant Estée Lauder, for example, is cutting 2,000 jobs worldwide. Smaller companies are also affected, such as La Bouche rouge, a young French makeup house. “Wearing a mask is a game-changer, explains Nicolas Gerlier, president and founder of the company. The lipstick market will be calm until June 2021. Despite everything, we will always offer to treat the lips under masks and there are always women who are happy to put on a lick of red. But there may be fewer who put it in everyday to go to work. “

These catastrophic sales figures are “completely unpublished” according to Mathilde Lion, beauty analyst at NPD, a leading expert in the sector. “Sales have collapsed and, above all, have not picked up since the stores reopened”, she adds. But there are solutions to relaunch the market according to the expert. “We always have a lot of innovations with, for example, the transfer-free side of lipstick, that is to say that leaves no stain on the mask”, assures Mathilde Lion. According to her, the industry must also bet on sustainable development or vegan makeup.

To encourage and support innovation, the cosmetics industry has just inaugurated an ultramodern laboratory in Chartres, an innovation accelerator for promising start-ups.