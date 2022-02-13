from Ruggiero Corcella

The expression became common with the first studies on people who, due to Sars-Cov2, proved to be more exposed to the risk of developing adverse symptoms

Little Francesco, the 10-year-old boy from Pomeziawho died on February 12 of Covid at the Bambino Ges pediatric hospital in Rome presented a comorbidities important, unfortunately decisively compromised by the SARS-CoV-2 infection as the doctors explained. Cases like that of Francesco, unfortunately, can happen when in fact in the presence of a complex and compromised health picture. Let’s try to understand why together with the professor Giuseppe Banderalivice president of the Italian society of paediatrics and director of the complex structure of paediatrics, San Paolo hospital in Milan.

What is comorbidity Comorbidity or comorbidity means coexistence in the same individual of several pathologies, more morbid situations, that is, more coexisting diseases





. As for the Covid situation, then, what we have seen in all ages the coexistence of several pathologies makes the prognosis worse. We have now learned this in the adult population and in the elderly, so much so that it is one of the explanations for which in the population over eighty the death rates were higher comorbidity, i.e. the fact that in the elderly population, in a greater percentage than in other ages, other pathologies such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, obesity, kidney failure, problems that become more frequent with the passing of the years and that therefore this may have determined a poorer prognosis for this population later in life.

Does it only apply to Covid? The concept of comorbidity always inherent in infections. Why, for example, is the infection scary in the newborn all the more so if it is premature? Why the premature baby is more delicate, as if comorbidities coexisted in him: it does not have an immune defense, it often has problems due to its immaturity and so on. So here is that these populations, for example the premature, the elderly, immunodeficients – that is patients who are due to congenital immunodeficiency or those who have for example neoplastic pathologies and who are undergoing chemotherapy (i.e. therapies that give an immune weakness), – are more at risk of contracting infections and, once caught, these infections they may take effect in a more serious situation.

And the immune defenses? What role do they play? A classic example is that of neoplastic patients who must be very protected from the point of view of their infections, because if a patient with an immunodeficiency becomes ill, in this case acquired from a pathology or drug, there is a risk that an infection that may be normal in a subject without this comorbidity, this immunodeficiency, can cause greater damage in him. Therefore the concept of comorbidity and the worsening of the prognosis in infections is a concept that has always been validated and metabolized. Also for Covid therefore, where a patient is affected by Coronavirus infection and in this patient other pathologies coexist, the damage of the infection is not only due to the aggressiveness of the infectious agent (the coronavirus) but also depends a lot on the defenses of the ‘individual. So if in this individual, whether he is an adult, an elderly person or even a child, other pathological situations coexist that can alter its immunological defense,then here is that this will cause greater damage. See also The infectious disease specialist Tascini: "With Covid variants, focus even more on monoclonals"

Is the presence of two or more pathologies in babies normal? In children another very important concept that we often see is the infectious disease comorbidity that is we see a child hospitalized for one form and then we discover that at the same time he was struck by two pathologies, but this also applies regardless of the coronavirus. Maybe adenovirus, mononucleosis virus and streptococcus coexist in a child, three pathogens causing a much more serious disease

Were there any peculiarities in comorbidities in pediatric age? As for mortality, in the age group 0-19 so far in Italy we have had 44 deaths therefore a certainly small number, very small compared to adults and the elderly who instead amounted to 150 thousand. These small numbers do not allow us to identify a class most affected. In the end we are talking about 10 children for each five-year group and with these numbers there is no statistical validation of the association. The Higher Institute of Health has never provided us with the exact identikit of the 44 deceased, for what we can say that surely there have been more deaths and more serious cases in fragile populations and the frail ones are those who have metabolic pathologies, rare diseases, diabetes pathologies that is immunodeficiency pathologies. Surely this is an established fact also in other infections, where several pathologies coexist but also maybe coexistent at that moment.

Speaking of co-infections, what happened with the RSV virus? In the RSV epidemic (respiratory syncytial virus,

Here you find what the symptoms are

), which we had in October and November throughout Italy, the fear was that with the RSV plus the coronavirus more explosive phenomena could be triggered. Fortunately, in October and November, when we had the RSV epidemic, the coronavirus in Italy was still quite calm and we did not have the coexistence of two major epidemics. Because of this Sip campaigned for flu vaccination (Here the article explaining what it is): the coexistence of the flu virus and the coronavirus could have triggered a more serious pathology. See also What is the writer Alessandro Baricco's tumor and how is it treated

As regards Long Covid, do we need further precautions? A child up to six years frail by age. We therefore recommend special caution. A fragile child in itself, we do not speak of the child until the year of life. Any world protocol requires that a

newborn or infant up to the age of two months with a persistent fever

should be hospitalized and treated in hospital. In case of infection, which could be considered under control in a 3-4 year old child, if the newborn is 25 days old, a whole set of monitoring and diagnostic and therapeutic interventions are foreseen to be activated immediately. Therefore the younger the child, the more fragile and therefore it is expected that the smaller the more highly cautious diagnostic-therapeutic paths are set in motion. this regardless of the Coronavirus.

What is the situation of hospitalizations in Pediatrics? There is one reduction in all age groupson the other hand, the macroscopic data that from over 200 thousand cases a day we are now at 60 thousand, so we have certainly dropped to about a third. The number of infected children decreased a little later, because in this wave the pediatric class was much more involved also because many children were not vaccinated, yeso are still quite poorly vaccinated in the 5-11 age group, typical pediatric activities such as school, sport and community life are back and therefore it was to be expected that the child was more involved in this epidemic. Nevertheless, there has certainly been an increase in the number of total cases, an increase in the number of hospitalizations and noting that, fortunately, hospitalization cases are still quite limited : out of two and a half million in the 0-19 age group we had 13 thousand hospitalizations. .

What are the symptoms of children arriving in Pediatrics today? The most common symptomatology always at the expense of the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems, with an increase also of the forms a little of the high respiratory forms. So rhinitis, conjunctivitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis then cough, ie the involvement of the primary respiratory tract and then the fever.

How do you treat them? These children take care of themselves symptomatically, that is, we are going to cover the symptom. The fever will therefore be treated with an antipyretic, diarrhea and vomiting will be treated precisely by ensuring the correct diet and hydration, and then with rest. Often the child hospitalized for Covid, hospitalized for other reasons: that is, a child who hospitalized for chlamydial pneumonia or mycoplasma, eventually it turns out that also the coronavirus. The primary therapy will be that for mycoplasma and therefore the coronavirus will not be attacked directly, but the child will be treated for his symptoms by several etiological agents. See also Corona vaccination for children under five

Why is anti-Covid vaccination still important? It seems to me that, between vaccinated first and second doses, we have reached a coverage of about 35 percent. We got off to a great start, we ourselves were involved as hospital doctors in many vaccination centers, we did campaigns, now the situation has stalled a bit. So in my opinion we need to reinforce the message: vaccination always remains the first safeguard. Also I would like to emphasize another concept: we don’t always have to resort to vaccination when we’re afraid . Vaccination is part of the premise of health education and should be done when you are well. The correct vaccination policy, as well as the policy of health prevention and improvement of the individual’s immune status, should always be the premise. So even in times when, like this one, we see that Coronavirus cases are decreasing a bit throughout Italy, I would advise parents not to let their guard down but to continue.

Vaccination under 5 years: should it be done? As I said from day one, science needs data and therefore the institutions that regulate the approval and marketing of vaccines and other drugs need secure data. From a philosophical and theoretical point of view, we are in favor of vaccinations after which Aifa, Ema or Fda in the USA must evaluate with experts the pros and cons of vaccination in this age group. – with dosages that seem to me in the age range of 2-5 years it is a tenth of that of adults. When the efficacy exceeds certain percentage levels and the tolerability is excellent then here is the placing on the market. I think that in the field of pharmaceuticals and vaccines there are very careful international regulations, it is right that if you have to take extra months if they take them and that when a product – drug or vaccine that is – comes out it is safe to use it then its tolerability, its safety of use and that it is effective what the product is given to have a benefit for the individual. So let’s wait for the right times, there is no need to rush.