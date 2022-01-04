from Ruggiero Corcella

In Italy, the United States and Europe, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are on the rise. The Italian Society of Pediatrics: Intensify the vaccination campaign

The advance of Delta and Omicron variants in children and adolescents is of concern. In Italy, about one in four contagion, 24%, concerns the under 20 age group in the last week.





In one month the number of people under 19 hospitalized increased by almost 800 (791 to be precise), going from 8,632 to 9,423. The incidence of infections is increasing dramatically, underlines the professor Annamaria Staiano, president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics. And the vaccines do not take off: 340 thousand first doses, out of a total of 3.5 million children. The latest report of the‘Higher Institute of Health (here the detail as of December 31st) highlights a ‘soaring incidence in the age range 6-11, years which represents approximately 50% of the cases diagnosed in the entire population between 0-19 years. In children from 0 to 9 years in the last week photographed the incidence reached values ​​of more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The situation in Europe and the United States The numbers of positives in the pediatric age group they are uphill almost everywhere. Even before the Christmas holidays, the Office for Europe of the World Health Organization stated that children aged 5 to 14 accounted for the highest reported rates of Covid-19 infection (here the declaration of 7 December). In the United States, theAmerican Academy of Pediatrics Talks about nearly 199 thousand children affected from Covid-19 in the week ending December 23 (here the complete report), the last week for which data is currently available, and a 50% increase from the data at the beginning of the month.

In particular, the city of New York where i admissions to pediatric hospitals increased by 395% from the week of December 5 compared to a 163% increase across the state. Unlike Europe where, according to the latest data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), the Delta variant (HERE the latest updates), Omicron is prevailing in the US.

Possible explanations Based on this data, should we worry? The incidence is increasing dramatically in these age groups in fact they are not covered by vaccinations. In fact, the report from the Higher Institute of Health last week noted an increase in all age groups, especially in the population under 19 years. The interesting fact is that there is an increase in the incidence also in the population aged 16 to 19, which is added to that under 12. How could this be explained? Probably also due to the lack of the third dose in the adolescent population, says Annamaria Staiano who is also full professor of Pediatrics at the Federico II University of Naples.

The territorial and hospital network in difficulty How is the network of both territorial and hospital pediatrics reacting in the face of the fourth wave? THE Covid hospital centers are all full. Compared to the previous waves of the pandemic, I can say for what we are witnessing an accelerated turnover: children enter more numerous, but they are discharged more quickly precisely because the clinical manifestations that require hospitalization are less severe than in the previous stages of Covid-19.

What the data tell but yet many people still think that children are not infected

from Covid, but the data seem to paint another scenario: what? Unfortunately, the data of the last few days are showing us this surge in incidence in all age groups but especially in children. Compared to the last November report of the ISS, we have passed d

to about 8,632 subjects under the age of 19 infected to 9,423. So there was also an increase in hospitalizations and intensive care. But at least on this there is a positive fact: At the end of November the children admitted to intensive care were 252 (compared to 850,574 cases and 8,734 hospitalizations), while in the latest report Iss there are 263 (compared to 1,024,963 cases and 9,423 hospitalizations). So we can say that, despite the significant increase in incidence, clinical manifestations most likely attributable to the Omicron variant resulted in less intensive care while significantly increasing the number of hospitalizations.

The low danger of Omicron Omicron seems less dangerous than Delta, what do you find? As reported by various government agencies, not only Italian, the impression that Omicron is much more contagious but with luckily less severe cynical manifestations. Even in the pediatric age, less involvement in the lower respiratory tract is observed while the much greater involvement in the upper respiratory tract, therefore at the laryngeal level. Children mostly present with a runny nose, laryngitis, sore throat, and low-grade fever. Sometimes these symptoms too they are followed by fever and a major cough. And in this case we can understand the parents’ concern: unfortunately we are seeing cases even under the age of 5 and most of the hospitalizations concern this age group.

Symptoms Are the symptoms always the same? Should they immediately make us think of Covid? It is also necessary to frame the family context. I give the example of a mother of two, who called me a short time ago. Her husband, a footballer, subjected to a positive swab. And so did the children: two days later they experienced both symptoms of a cold. Then one had a fever and the other had difficulty breathing and a major cough, which required appropriate therapy. Clearly the persistence and severity of symptoms should suggest a possible Covid infection. For we know very well that many children are completely asymptomatic. Then we cannot accept the statement that Covid is not characterized by important clinical manifestations in the pediatric age. We must also remember that Covid can be followed by complications such as Mis-C, the multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome (here the article explaining what it is), but also from Long Covid which also occurs in pediatric age (here we are talking about the differences between the two manifestations). So we certainly need to protect children from these consequences. Here’s why important to vaccinate children: not to protect adults, not to achieve herd immunity but above all to protect the children themselves, replies the president of the SIP.

Mis-C and Long Covid Mis-C and Long Covid: what is the situation?

Mis-C is the multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome that can be triggered by Sar-Cov-2 in children e has a median age of presentation at 9 years. 45% of cases diagnosed in the range currently subject to vaccination (5-11 years). So 70% of children with Mis-C can get to require admission to intensive care because Severe clinical manifestations such as myocarditis or pericarditis may occur. It is a multi-organ inflammation which for pu also affect the brain, as well as the heart and obviously also the respiratory system. The Long Covid A SARS-Cov-2 infection with mild symptoms may also follow. Therefore after a few weeks the child can begin to manifest weakness, difficulty in breathing, lack of concentration, widespread pain but above all a child who defines himself asthenic, that is, apathetic.

Return to normal after intensive care What are the outcomes in children who need resuscitation?

The total deaths recorded by the ISS year-end report are 35 in pediatric age, so fortunately there hasn’t been an increase in the last month. Certainly there are children who, as we have read in all the newspapers, were hospitalized in very serious situations in intensive care but then recovered. The remote outcomes cannot be fully established because they are recent months. Fortunately, the small patients have been discharged and therefore this suggests that there may be a return to complete normalcy.

Vaccinations are still a long way off What is the vaccination situation?

We are still a bit far, because if we refer to data on vaccinated between 5 and 11 years to date we are still at 9.23% , with 337 thousand 600 children in an audience of 3.5 million. Of course this figure needs to be increased and we hope that a much higher target can be reached in the coming weeks also because the beginning of the vaccination cycle in the age group 5-11 coincided with the interruption of school activities and the start of a holiday period for children. So I think that the failure to increase vaccinations can be attributed tohesitation on the part of parents in this period of celebration, despite the recommendations from the whole pediatric and scientific world.

More communication with parents is needed What’s still missing?

More communication is needed on the efficacy and safety of vaccines. The notion is that vaccines are safe because there are very few side effects. Millions of children are vaccinated day after day. We have seen that in the United States, the vaccination campaign has reached nearly 10 million children, with minimal side effects. Drug regulatory agencies monitor vaccination outcomes and no significant increases in severe side effects have been reported to date. That the vaccine is safe and effective has been demonstrated by clinical studies that have authorized the extension of vaccinations to these age groups. Among children aged 5 to 11, the vaccine is approximately 91% effective in preventing Sars-Cov-2 infections. The scientific world must transmit precisely these evidences, to make parents acquire the awareness of advantages of the vaccine to protect children and above all to return children to a normal life. Because otherwise it is inevitable to talk again about remote school activities or social isolation and closure, which have so much compromised the quality of life of our children.