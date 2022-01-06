from Ruggiero Corcella

The European Society for Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care (Espnic) reaches out to health authorities, doctors and nurses to support vaccination campaigns

We urge all the health authorities of each European country, pediatricians and colleagues working in pediatric and neonatal intensive care to promote pediatric vaccination. No child should be left behind in this war against Covid-19. a heartfelt appeal what the professor Daniele De Luca and Pauline Raymakers- Janssen, presidents of the European Society for Pediatric and Neonatal intensive Care (Espnic) for the medical and nursing components respectively, they launch. As is now the case in other medical specialties, many countries are experimenting with lack of beds also of neonatal and pediatric intensive care, as it is underway a wave of respiratory syncytial virus infections (Vrs, HERE the article explaining what it is), while other children constantly require critical care for other reasons. Therefore, the Scientific Society emphasizes how vaccination becomes a fundamental tool to avoid the shortage of beds of neonatal and pediatric intensive care and to prevent ethically sensitive situations in which children in need would risk losing adequate care.

Cases on the rise Why did Espnic feel the need to intervene at this time? Cases of Covid 19 in children in general are increasing, given that they represent a large proportion of the non-vaccinated population and therefore susceptible to the disease. Most adults are in fact vaccinated, while young children are not (because under 5 years old) or are not yet (because the vaccination under 5 has just started), explains Professor Daniele De Luca, very Italian at the head of the second division of neonatal intensive care. great of France, in the Antoine-Bclre hospital, AP-HP Universit Paris Saclay, as well as full professor of Neonatology at the same University (HERE his expat story). The disease therefore appears relatively “more pediatric” and increasing the cases inevitable that the serious ones also increase although they are not many in absolute numbers. We are also in winter and temperatures in many European countries (including Italy) promote the circulation of respiratory viruses and many neonatal and pediatric ICUs are in extreme difficulty due to lack of places as they treat children severely for other respiratory infections (see VRS, bronchiolitis and flu).

Covid and sequelae Covid-19 can also affect pediatric patients and these cases have been somewhat more visible as the vaccination campaign progresses in the adult population. Serious and life-threatening Covid-19 has been described in all pediatric ages, from infants to late childhood. Unfortunately, deaths have also occurred despite any life support in the ICU. In some cases they have been reported also long-term sequelae. Furthermore, pediatric patients are also vulnerable at a distance in that can develop Pims (pediatric inflammatory multiorgan syndrome, the so-called Mis-C;

) which can take on a variable clinical appearance, occurs several weeks after Covid-19 and is associated with serious outcomes. Treatments for pediatric Covid-19 are essentially based on the experience of adults, but there is a significant lack of pediatric evidence, so there is significant uncertainty about therapeutic strategy and timing.

Organic decimated Then there is another aspect to take into consideration: In some countries, health personnel subject to strict quarantine and absence from work if positive asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic and this critical areas and therefore also neonatal and pediatric intensive care units lack fundamental human resources. This creates enormous logistical problems and is also happening in some Italian hospitals. It is absolutely necessary to reshape the surveillance criteria, so as not to create a damage worse than the evil. This involves considering the disease, as recommended by various organisms, in the vast majority of vaccinated people as a respiratory virosis like many others and avoiding the removal from work after strict application of known hygiene measures. This is a physiological mindset shift that is needed now that we have potent vaccines for preventing serious illness.

The recommendations The European Society of Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care committed to promoting the intensive care of critically ill children of all ages and has already made some practical recommendations freely available for the intensive care of pediatric Covid-19 (HERE, the text). essential for Espnic to support the pediatric vaccination campaign recently made available in many European countries. The evidence available today indisputably demonstrates that pediatric vaccination can prevent the aforementioned clinical consequences

Covid-19 in children and this is even more important given the uncertainty about treatment strategies for children who have already fallen ill, writes Professor De Luca and Pauline Raymakers- Janssen. As adult vaccination progresses, it becomes of the utmost importance to protect children as they remain the most homogeneous unvaccinated population group against SARS-CoV-2 infection and vulnerable to the adverse consequences of such infection. Furthermore, pending evidence on pediatric Covid-19 therapies, vaccinations are our best weapon to protect children.

Still too many unvaccinated mothers And the issue of vaccinations does not only concern children but also mothers. Unfortunately, there are still unvaccinated mothers, with some variability from country to country. absolutely important to get vaccinated and do it fully (i.e. with three doses) for everyone and even more so for pregnant women, otherwise in their case Covid can be serious for themselves and for the unborn child, increasing the risk of premature birth and even resuscitation at birth. This contributes even more to the problems of neonatal intensive care. The vaccine in pregnancy, on the other hand, is absolutely safe, and after billions of doses administered, hesitations even on the part of doctors in vaccination during pregnancy are no longer acceptable, concludes Professor De Luca.