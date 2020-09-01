Gabriel Attal, government spokesperson, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Tuesday September 1, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Gabriel Attal, Secretary of State, government spokesman, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Parental leave in the event of class closure, wearing of a mask in business, Estrosi’s appeal in favor by Macron … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

“Parental leave will be possible” in the event of class closure

While 12.4 million students return to school on Tuesday, September 1, “parental leave will be possible for parents” if a school or class closes due to coronavirus contamination assures Gabriel Attal. “We have put in place a health protocol, measures to ensure that the risk of contamination is reduced as much as possible within the framework of the school”, assures the government spokesperson.



“If a case is detected in a school, he explains, we isolate the student concerned, we make sure that he has his mask on him, that he is not in contact with other students, we ask for a medical opinion, we do a test if we consider that ‘there is suspicion. Then we invite the students, the teachers who may have met this student to isolate themselves. “



“There will be checks” on the wearing of masks in companies

“There will be checks” compliance with the obligation to wear a mask in the shared spaces of companies in force since September 1, warns Gabriel Attal, but “obviously they are not going to start right away”, while the conditions of this obligation were not revealed until the day before it entered into force.

It will be possible not to wear the mask, “if you are alone in an office, if you work in production workshops where the mask adds to the difficulty. Then there are possible adaptations depending on the circulation of the virus in your department “, adds the government spokesperson.

“Satisfied” with Estrosi’s appeal for Macron

Christian Estrosi, LR mayor of Nice, called on the right to pass “an agreement with Emmanuel Macron” in view of the presidential election of 2022, in Le Figaro. “I am always satisfied when personalities who are not part of the majority lend their support to the President of the Republic”reacts Gabriel Attal.

Find the entire “8h30 franceinfo” of Tuesday, September 1, 2020: