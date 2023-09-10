Of Ruggiero Corcella

At the moment there are no restrictive anti-Covid measures in schools nor specific indications on the behaviors to adopt, but in a circular the Ministry of Health recommends the same precautions valid for most respiratory diseases

I am almost 7 million students who will be back sitting on school desks by next Friday. For them, the worries related to studying begin again but a certain concern also resurfaces due to the surge in new cases of Covid due to the spread of the EG.5 (Eris) variant, which now reigns supreme throughout the world. The Ministry of Health calls for calm, but there will be a meeting this week to take stock of the situation. For their part, the principals say they are ready to take action and announce they are ready to distribute. But what do you need to know about Covid? Here are some questions and answers.

When will the new anti-Covid vaccination campaign start? The campaign to immunize against Sars-Cov-2 and its latest variants will start in conjunction with the anti-flu campaign for the 2023/24 season, as foreseen by the latest circular from the Ministry of Health, which should start in October.

The mandatory vaccine? No, but strongly recommended for some categories: as is always explained in the circular: elderly and highly frail people, pregnant women and health and social care workers. These groups are recommended and offered a booster dose valid for 12 months with the new updated vaccine formulation.

Vaccination It can also be recommended to family members and partners of people with serious frailties. For the people with marked impairment of the immune system or with very serious fragilityit may be necessary, after medical evaluation, a further booster dose or an anticipation of the interval from the last dose.

When should masks be worn? Respiratory protective devices (surgical mask or Ffp2) are no longer mandatory. Certainly, together with vaccines, they remain an indispensable safeguard to avoid the spread of the virus. Mario Rusconi, of the National Association of Principals, declared that in many schools then We will distribute masks to those who ask using the many supplies that were given to us during the critical phase of the pandemic. Same thing will happen with the gel. The use of personal protective equipment recommended for teachers and students with fragility. Ours is an invitation as its use is not mandatory

What is planned for children and teenagers? The primary vaccination cycle is scheduled for all subjects aged 5 years and above. For the age group 6 months – 4 years (inclusive) the vaccine is recommended for children with frail conditionssuch as to expose them to the development of more severe forms of SARS-Cov2 infection and is also available, upon request of the parent or of those with parental responsibility, for the vaccination of all other children in this age group. See also Olive Oil for Hair: Benefits, Risks, and How to Apply It

Which vaccines will be used? mRNA and protein vaccines will be administered (updated monovalent formulation to the XBB 1.5 variant). In recent days the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given the first green light for Pfizer and BioNTech’s updated XBB.1.5 vaccine. According to the companies, the product protects against XBB variants, including Eris, which is descended from XBB.1.9.2.

Where can vaccinations be done? In the vaccination centers indicated by the individual Regions and in pharmacies who join the vaccination campaign.

And are swabs mandatory? The obligation to take a swab when leaving Covid isolation has been abolished already since December 2022, even if a circular from the Ministry of Health then had it recommended immediate execution as a precaution. After the approval, last August 7, by the Council of Ministers of the end of isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19, in a subsequent ministerial circular it is recommended that people who test positive for a molecular or antigen diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 still observe the same valid precautions to prevent the transmission of most respiratory infections. Which? Wear a respiratory protective device (surgical mask or Ffp2) if you come into contact with other people.

What to do if you test positive? The rules are general ones. Also in the same Circular it is explained: If you are symptomatic , stay at home until symptoms subside. Apply proper hand hygiene. Avoid crowded environments. Avoid contact with fragile, immunosuppressed people, pregnant women, and avoid going to hospitals or RSAs. This recommendation is of particular importance for all health and social care workers, who must therefore avoid contact with at-risk patients.

Is isolation still mandatory? Since August 23rd, if you test positive for Covid, the measure of staying in isolation is no longer mandatory. Therefore it is possible to move, even with the ongoing illness. The obligation was set at 5 days starting from the positive swab or the onset of symptoms. Self-surveillance for contacts of positive people has also ceased, with the obligation to wear FFP2 masks, indoors or in the presence of gatherings.

How to behave in case of contact with positive people? For people who have come into contact with Covid cases, no restrictive measures apply, but it is recommended however, they should pay attention to the possible appearance of symptoms suggestive of Covid (fever, cough, sore throat, tiredness) in the days immediately following contact. During these days it is advisable for the person to avoid contact with fragile people, immunosuppressed people and pregnant women. If symptoms suggestive of Covid appear, it is recommended to carry out an antigen test, even self-administered, or molecular.