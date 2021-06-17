“The sooner the vaccination is done, the better. This applies to the entire Italian population, but in particular to cancer patients. IS who has a blood cancer must hurry, must rush to get the vaccine as soon as possible. “This is the appeal launched by Sergio Amadori, national president of AIL and honorary professor of Hematology at the University of Tor Vergata, at the end of the press conference for the National day for the fight against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma on 21 June which this year sees the new therapeutic goals for myeloproliferative neoplasms at the center.





“What was believed at the beginning of the pandemic, namely that it was useless to vaccinate patients with myelofibrosis, acute leukemia or lymphoma against the virus because their immune systems would not be able to produce an immunological response, even if it was not optimal. at least in substance, it was wrong. We have seen – underlines President Ail – that antibodies are also produced by patients undergoing chemotherapy“. And” all the most important Italian and international scientific societies – he affirms – agree that the vaccine is safe even in frail subjects and in onco-haematological patients, which often face important and serious complications in case of Coronavirus infection. So the message is ‘vaccinate all patients, family members and caregivers’. In fact, Ail – Amadori recalls – has fought together with other associations to obtain a priority for vaccination for patients’ families and for caregivers “.