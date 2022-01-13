Even if on a much smaller scale than adults, children can also develop severe Covid-19. According to data from the Civil Registry Transparency Portal, the notaries recorded 324 deaths due to the disease caused by Sars-Cov-2 in the age group from 5 years to 11 years in the period between March 2020 until now.

For specialists, the age group can have complications especially in children under 2 years old. According to Mirian Dal Ben, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, studies have already shown that children under 2 years of age, with comorbidities and not vaccinated, are the most at risk.

“Children at the extremes of childhood – younger than 6 months and older than 11 years – were at the highest risk. However, between 5 and 11 years of age the researchers did not find differences”, completes Miriam.

+ São Paulo releases registration for childhood vaccination; see how to do

According to Ana Helena Germoglio, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital de Brasília, the risk of contagion follows the same logic as adults: those who expose themselves more, are at greater risk. Thinking about it, younger children are more vulnerable because they follow preventive measures less, such as the use of masks and constant hand hygiene, for example.

“A 5-year-old child may be at more risk than an 11-year-old because they are less suited to these measures. Regarding the symptoms, they are similar to those of adults. Most children evolve with mild conditions and symptoms similar to those of a cold”, explains Ana.

In addition, experts point out that, with the outbreak of influenza, parents should be aware of symptoms and test children in case of suspicion. With the start of the school year, parents must notify schools and keep children away until respiratory disease is confirmed or ruled out.

Deaths by Covid

The survey also indicates that the highest number of deaths within the age group was recorded among children aged 5 years (65), followed by those who were 6 years old (47), 7 years old (46) and 11 years old (46). The deaths of ten-year-olds reached 43, those of 9, 40, and those of 8, 37. There were 162 deaths of male and female children.

Among the states, São Paulo was the one that recorded the most deaths of children in this age group due to infection caused by Sars-Cov-2 (22.8%), followed by Bahia (9.3%), Ceará (6.8 %), Minas Gerais (6.5%), Paraná (6.2%), Rio de Janeiro (5.9%) and Rio Grande do Sul (4%). Amapá, Mato Grosso and Tocantins were the units that registered the lowest number of deaths in the age group, says the National Association of Registrars of Natural Persons.

Vaccination for this age group was announced by the federal government on the 4th, twenty days after the National Health Surveillance Agency approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for this population. With the approval of the Ministry of Health, Brazil will start childhood vaccination with the Pfizer immunizer in an exclusive formula for the age group approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Check the schedule for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years:

– Rio de Janeiro: first city to define the calendar, immunization starts on January 17 for 11-year-old girls. Boys receive doses from January 18;

– São Paulo: there is still no definition of when the vaccination campaign will start in São Paulo. The state should receive the first doses for this public on January 13. After that, the state government provides 24 hours for distribution between municipalities.

– Porto Alegre: start on January 19;

– Goiânia: start on January 17;

– João Pessoa: start on January 16;

– Federal District: start on January 16 with priority for children with comorbidities and Down syndrome;

– Salvador: start on January 15th;

– Teresina: start on January 14;

– Campo Grande: start on January 14th.

