Almost one in two passengers, among those who arrived at the Milan Malpensa airport from China on December 26 on board two flights, tested positive for Covid after the non-mandatory swab. Hence the decision of the Lombardy Region to start with checks at Malpensa.

“On the first flight – explained the councilor of the Lombardy Region for Welfare Guido Bertolaso ​​– out of 92 passengers there are 35 (38%) positive. In the second, out of 120 passengers 62 (52%) are positive”. Now “we have activated the sequencing procedure – he concluded – tomorrow morning we will have the first results”. Malpensa’s orientation was also followed by Fiumicino airport on Wednesday. Then came the government decision which imposed mandatory tests and quarantine for those found positive.