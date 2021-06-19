Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world

COVID LATEST NEWS TODAY – The Covid-19 pandemic has not yet been defeated. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign in Italy and around the world continues. More than 44.5 million doses have been administered in our country. On the other hand, 15 million people have completed the vaccination cycle (here the real-time data on vaccines). Below all the latest news on Covid-19 today, Saturday 19 June 2021, updated in real time.

COVID, THE LATEST NEWS TODAY

7.00 – Biden: “The vaccine is the best defense against the Delta variant” – The unvaccinated risk their lives, especially with the spread of new coronavirus variants. Thus President Joe Biden urging Americans to get vaccinated. “Don’t wait, get vaccinated now, the vaccine is the best against the Delta variant”. In any case, the US president considers it unlikely that the United States can return to lockdown for the Delta variant. Biden spoke at a White House event to mark the 300 million vaccines administered in his first 150 days in office. “65% of the adult population has received at least one dose,” he said. The president had promised 100 million vaccines in one hundred days and stressed that he had exceeded expectations, despite skepticism about his promise. “Covid remains a threat, get vaccinated now”, however, he warned.

COVID, LATEST NEWS: WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY

The bulletin – They are registered in Italy on Friday 18 June 2021 1.147 new positives e 35 dead from Covid. Yesterday there were 1,325 new cases and 37 deaths. In total they were carried out 216.026 tampons (yesterday there were 200,315). The positivity rate is at 0.5%, compared to 0.7% in the previous 24 hours. As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive at Covid are 92,072. The death toll amounts to 127,225. On the other hand, the healed are 4,031,605 for a total of 4,250,902 cases. Intensive care units drop by 28, bringing the total to 416, with 11 daily admissions (yesterday there were 15), while i ordinary hospitalizations are 2,680 (-208). Yet 88.976 people are in home isolation in Italy. The bulletin.

Covid, latest news – Draghi: “The end of the pandemic is still far away, risks from new variants” – “The overall favorable outlook hides some significant risks. Although the pandemic situation seems increasingly under control, we are still far from the end. Vaccination efforts so far have focused on the rich world. Only 0.3 per cent of doses in low-income countries, while the richest have distributed 85 per cent, a difference not only ethically unjust, but also very dangerous: as long as the virus continues to circulate freely, there will always be the risk of new variants. One or more could be resistant to our vaccines, compromising the countryside ”.

Israel lends 1 million Pfizer doses to the Palestinian Authority – Israel will loan one million doses of Pfizer / BioNTech’s anti-Covid vaccine to the Palestinian National Authority (NPC), which are about to expire. The announcement comes from the office of the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett, in a joint note with the ministries of defense and health. According to the statement, the NPC will then return the doses to Israel once they have been received by Pfizer. Here the complete news.

Vaccines: Germany, half of the population received the first dose – “One in two people in Germany has been vaccinated by receiving at least the first dose and nearly one in three has full protection.” The announcement comes from the German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, during a press conference held today in Berlin. The first dose of Covid vaccines was administered to 41.5 million people and therefore to 50.1 percent of the population. 29.6 percent also received the second dose.

Covid, latest news – Reuters, over 4 million deaths worldwide – The number of deaths related to Covid in the world has exceeded 4 million. The estimate comes from the Reuters news agency according to which, while thanks to the vaccination campaign the epidemic is receding in North America and Europe, many countries do not have enough vaccines, just when the Delta variant, one of the most contagious , is becoming the dominant strain on the planet. According to Reuters, “it took a year for the number of Covid victims to reach 2 million while 2 million were recorded in just 166 days”. The top five countries by number of deaths are the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico, which alone account for about half of the total deaths. The nations with the highest number of deaths per capita are Peru, Hungary, Bosnia and the Czech Republic.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD