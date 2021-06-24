Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world

COVID LATEST NEWS TODAY – Italy is preparing for a new easing of anti-Covid measures: from Monday 28 June in the white-banded areas the obligation to wear masks even outdoors will fall. The vaccination campaign continues: at the moment there are about 16.7 million people who have completed the vaccination cycle (here the real-time data on vaccines). Below all the latest news on Covid-19 today, Thursday 24 June 2021, updated in real time.

COVID, THE LATEST NEWS TODAY

Hours ..

COVID, LATEST NEWS: WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY

Stop to outdoor masks from 28, Speranza signs the order – “I have just signed an ordinance that allows you not to use the mask outdoors” from June 28th. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, who spoke to White paper on Rai3. “The mask is and remains a fundamental tool – he said -. I have just signed an ordinance which states that the obligation to always use it outdoors falls. It must necessarily be worn only when the distance cannot be respected but it remains a fundamental point of our strategy “. “It is true that our numbers are better than a month ago, but – warned the minister – we must not consider the game closed”.

Covid, latest news – Vaccini, Donini (Regions): “Risk of Pfizer cuts 40-50% in July” – “The quantification of the cut” in the supplies of Pfizer vaccines for July “is still the subject of in-depth analysis” by the commissioner and the Regions “await timely feedback”. At the moment “it is certainly around a percentage higher than 40% and it is not excluded even around 50%”. So Raffaele Donini, coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions and regional councilor in Emilia-Romagna, on the sidelines of a conference. “They are hours of work – underlines Donini – but an official communication will soon come out” from the commissioner.

Rezza: “Delta variant reports in many regions” – “Now that the Delta variant is circulating we are receiving many reports in many Italian regions, we are trying at this moment to contain”. This was stated by Gianni Rezza, Director General of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, during a hearing in the Health Committee in the Senate.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD