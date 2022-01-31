Alex Sandro tested positive for Covid-19 within the Brazilian national team retreat. He is asymptomatic – the federation announced – and will remain in his country to observe the quarantine, before returning to Italy. He will therefore miss next Sunday’s match against Verona, to be evaluated later if he will be able to make himself available for the Italian Cup match (against Sassuolo, valid for the quarter-finals) scheduled for Thursday 10 February.

The positivity of the left-handed lateral emerged after the round of swab tests carried out on Sunday. The footballer had already contracted the virus in January last year: a 22-day stoppage that cost him an absence for six matches on the calendar. The Juventus medical staff is in close contact with that of the Brazilian federation, who will assist him over the next few days. With the national team he will miss the match against Paraguay, valid for qualification for the next World Cup. Allegri instead hopes to find him again very soon, also because the highlight of the season is getting closer and closer between decisive matches in the league and obstacle course in the Champions League.