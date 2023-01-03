The new Covid subvariant Xbb1.5, also known as Gryphon, could “cause concern in 2023” also in Europe, after the number of cases in the United States “doubled in a week”. The alarm was sounded by the US epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, who shared the information on Twitter, arguing “that the new variant is more immunoevasive and more effective in infecting than other subvariants of Omicron”.

According to Feigl-Ding, “we haven’t seen such a rapid growth of cases since the arrival of Omicron Ba.1 a year ago.” Even the British epidemiologist Tim Spector, also via Twitter, raised an alarm on Xbb1.5: “It could be the new variant to watch out for in 2023”. Columbia University experts state “that Xbb.1.5 is very likely to have originated in the United States, with the first case detected in the New York area in October 2022.” From overseas, therefore, a new special guard arrives.