“The approval of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the pandemic in the Senate is a great result, to which we contributed with our protest. But now we expect the further passage to the Chamber of Deputies to take place immediately, so that work can begin. The opposition’s attempt to block this necessary act of truth was pathetic, but the majority, after renouncing part of the Commission’s tasks, maintained the electoral remittances and definitively approved the founding law.” So declared Gianni Alemanno, spokesperson for the Italian Independence Forum

Subscribe to the newsletter

