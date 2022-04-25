In the western districts, restaurants, clubs and cinemas have been closed. Residents of the city have stocked up on products in supermarkets

China registered just over 20,000 cases on Sunday, including 2,666 confirmed infections and 17,528 asymptomatic carriers: the National Health Commission reported, providing the latest data that also include 51 new deaths, all relating to Shanghai. Only in the Chinese financial hub, still in almost total lockdown, the infections occurred amounted to 2,472, while the residuals on a national scale are related to other 17 regions and provinces, including Jilin (79), Heilongjiang (26 ) and Beijing (14). Shanghai was confirmed as the worst outbreak in the country with as many as 16,983 asymptomatic, as well as 51 deaths (of 84.2 years of average age and almost all with serious diseases), which brings the total to 4,776 in the country since the Covid emergency broke out two years ago. The elderly population of Shanghai was the most vulnerable: according to local statistics, only 62% of residents aged 60 or over received two doses of the anti-Covid vaccine, while the protected quota drops to 15% for the age group. 800,000 people over 80 years old.

Tests have been scheduled for the 3.5 million inhabitants of the Chaoyang neighborhood in the capital, after 51 new cases were recorded yesterday across the city, the highest number since the start of this new epidemic. Today there were 29 new cases. The ordinance, which provides for three different tests two days apart, has triggered panic over the introduction of a lockdown. In the western districts, restaurants, clubs and cinemas have been closed. Residents of the city have stocked up on products in supermarkets.

Stocks fell sharply on fear of new lockdowns

Troubled start of the week for the stock markets. In Europe, the main indices are losing ground under the weight of strong sales: the Eurostoxx50 loses more than two percentage points. In Milan, the FtseMib is down by 1.75% while the Dax in Frankfurt is down by 1.68%. The overseas trend is also bad, where Wall Street futures signal an opening in strong red (-1% for the Dow Jones). Concerns about possible new lockdowns in China in the wake of Covid cases weigh on: after Shanghai, Beijing is also at risk of closure. The effect is felt on global trade.

Above all, the commodities sector pays duty, which fears a sharp slowdown in global demand: the price of copper falls by more than 2% while futures on the Chinese market mark -8.4% with delivery in May. Those on aluminum with delivery in June also fell by 50%, those on iron by 48%.

Oil is down by 4.4% and is back below 100 dollars a barrel (WTI). Similar trend also for Brent which is at 102 dollars a barrel. The Covid epidemic in China weighs heavily, which could curb the demand for crude oil but the concern of a total embargo of Russian oil by the ECB also affects the trend.

In this context, energy stocks fell above all, with Eni and Tenaris among the worst stocks with losses of 3 and 5% respectively.

It’s not just China that is worrying. The nervousness of operators is also linked to the persistence of the conflict in Ukraine as well as to fears of the upcoming monetary tightening by the central banks. On the overall picture, the good performance of the German Ifo did not bring relief which, surprisingly and against analysts’ expectations, highlighted a growth in the mood of German entrepreneurs, a sign that the initial shock for the war in Ukraine could have been overcome (the index rose to 91.8 points in April against 90.8 in March and against expectations at 89.1). Not even Emmanuel Macron’s victory in France brought oxygen to the markets: the outgoing president defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a wide margin in Sunday’s presidential election, eliminating a looming geopolitical risk for financial markets. The large number of consensus obtained by Marine Le Pen, which reached a historic result of 41.50%, will however make the future of the government difficult, analysts note.