Identified in the state of Amazonia (Brazil), by the Rede Genômica of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, a new subvariant of Omicron, Be.9, an evolution of Ba.5.3.1 with which it shares some mutations of the BQ.1 variant, which have already aroused the interest of scientists, reports the Brazilian media. According to Tiago Gräf, a researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, the new subvariant is “resurrecting the pandemic in the Amazon” and, he writes on Twitter, “what happens there tends to repeat itself in other Brazilian states and could happen again”.

