This Wednesday, March 31, the deadline ends to request the COVID 2021 bonuses in the Real Estate Tax (IBI) and in the Tax on Economic Activities (IAE) approved by the Madrid City Council.

This package of tax incentives launched by the City Council for companies and businesses affects the IBI, IAE, the Public Domain Rate (terrace rate) and the Urban Waste Activity Rate (TRUA).

What are the grants and who can apply for them?

The grants are as follows:

Real Estate Tax (IBI)

– 25% discount in the leisure, retail, hospitality, cultural and entertainment sectors

– 50% discount in the hotel sector.

Tax on Economic Activities (IAE)

– 25% discount in the leisure, retail, hospitality, cultural and entertainment sectors

– 50% discount in the hotel sector.

Public Domain Use Rate

– 100% discount on the 2021 rate for markets, isolated stalls, terraces, circuses, tombolas and free press distributors

– 100% discount on the 2021 rate for permanent car park reservations for the exclusive use of hotels.

Urban Waste Activity Rate (TRAU)

– 25% discount for leisure, hotel, commercial, entertainment, cultural and industrial uses (113,092 potential receipts and 5.05 million euros)

– 50% discount in the hotels, hostels, motels, aparthotels and bungalows sectors (5,069 potential receipts and 1.1 million euros).

How to apply for aid from the Madrid City Council?

The Madrid Tax Agency has sent a letter to a score of associations in the business, commercial, hospitality and leisure world, attaching a guide with detailed information and the procedure to follow to request these bonuses through the Town Hall Taxpayer Portal.

In addition, potential beneficiaries can solve your doubts through 010 or requesting an appointment at the municipal offices for comprehensive taxpayer care of the Madrid City Council Tax Agency.

In this new call, the deadline for submitting the IBI and IAE bonus application has been extended to three months. In the cases of terrace fees and TRUA, they will be applied ex officio.