The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added five new destinations to its “high” risk category for travelers. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British Overseas Territory of Montserrat Island, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the South African country of Eswatini have all been moved to Level 3 , or “high” risk for Covid-19.

Four of the destinations were previously listed as Level 2, “moderate” risk: The Bahamas, Belize, Eswatini and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Montserrat has risen two levels of risk from Level 1 or “low” risk.

+ Brazil records 228 deaths from covid in 24 hours; average remains below 100

In April, the CDC revised its rating system to assess the risk of Covid-19 for travelers. The Level 3 “high” risk category is now the top notch in terms of risk level. Level 2 is considered “moderate” risk and level 1 is “low” risk.

Level 4, formerly the highest risk category, is now reserved only for special circumstances such as extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern, or collapse of healthcare infrastructure. Under the new system, no destinations have been placed at Level 4 so far.

In total, the CDC moved up five destinations into the “high” risk column:

• Bahamas

• Belize

• Eswatini

• Montserrat

• Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Overall, the last four weeks of warnings have seen little in the way of the dramatic status changes that characterized last winter and early spring during the original outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Level 3

The “Level 3: High Risk” category now applies to countries that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 population in the last 28 days. Much of Europe was stubbornly lodged there with the summer travel season drawing closer. As of May 23, the following popular European destinations were among the remaining at Tier 3:

• France

• Germany

• Greece

• Ireland

• Italy

• Netherlands

• Portugal

• Spain

• United Kingdom

It’s not just European favorites that find themselves at Tier 3. Several notable travel destinations around the world are among those in the high-risk category, including the following:

• Brazil

• Canada

• Costa Rica

• Malaysia

• South Korea

• Thailand

There were around 115 Tier 3 destinations in the updated May 23 bulletin. Level 3 sites now represent nearly half of the approximately 235 sites monitored by the CDC.

The CDC advises that you update yourself with your Covid-19 vaccines before traveling to a Tier 3 destination. Being “up to date” means that you have received not only the full initial vaccinations, but also the boosters for which you are eligible.

Level 2

Destinations with the designation “Level 2: Covid-19 Moderate” have reported 50 to 100 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. Three places were moved to this tier on Monday:

• Jamaica

• Kuwait

• Mongolia

This was good news for Kuwait, which dropped from Level 3. Jamaica and Mongolia moved up a risk level from Level 1 or “low” risk. Fewer than 20 places were listed on Level 2 on Monday.

In its broader travel guidance, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

Level 1

To be at “Level 1: Low Rich”, a destination must have 49 or fewer new cases per 100,000 population in the last 28 days. Only one destination was added to the category on May 23: Egypt.

Egypt had been listed as “unknown”. Level 1 had almost 55 entries on Monday.

Unknown

Finally, there are destinations that the CDC considered of “unknown” risk due to lack of information. Often, but not always, these are small, remote places or places with ongoing war or unrest.

There was only one addition to this category on Monday: Mauritania, which was previously at Tier 1. The CDC advises against traveling to these places precisely because the risks are unknown. Others in this category include French Polynesia, Azores, Cambodia and Tanzania.