Tomorrow the CDM will probably decide on the extension of the obligation to wear an outdoor mask. There are 6.4 million Italians over 50 still without the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, many of them in the 40-49 age group. The first tranche of 11 thousand treatments of Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill is coming. The latest bulletin records 137,147 new cases and 377 deaths, with a positive rate of 13.7%.

11 am – Agenas, employment in intensive care drops to 16%, down in 11 Regions

Employment in intensive care for Covid patients falls in 11 Regions and the national average value passes to 16% with a reduction of one percentage point. Non-critical departments, on the other hand, remained stable at 30% according to Agenas data updated to yesterday. Improvement in the intensive c ‘Abuzzo (-2% now at 20% occupancy), Basilicata (-2% now at 6%), Campania (-1% now 11%), Emilia Romagna (-1 16%), Liguria (-1%, 17%), Bolzano (-1% 11%), Trento (-1% 27%), Piedmont (-2% 19%), Puglia (-1% now 12%). Tuscany -1%, now 19% and Veneto -1% now 16%). Rising Calabria (+1 16%), Fvg (+ 2% 24%), Marche (+2, 24%) VdA (+ 3% 21%) and Umbria (+ 2% 9%).



10 am – Towards the Council of Ministers tomorrow at 3 pm



The Council of Ministers, scheduled for tomorrow, should be convened at 15: on the government table, in addition to regional laws, also some containment measures of the expiring Covid, from the obligation of outdoor masks to the closure of discos.