“Within the first ten days of July the discos will be able to open and I think that the green pass criterion can also be applied to these structures”. The Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, said this, adding: “This week we will indicate a date in which discos will be able to return to their activities, because this sector has remained the only one without having a perspective and I believe it is the duty of politics give an answer “.

“Via the outdoor masks and reopening of clubs and DISCOS, to offer children healthy and controlled fun and help 3,000 companies and 100,000 workers. The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, writes on Twitter.

“We cannot ask our children for the green pass to go to the disco while thousands of illegal immigrants continue to disembark, everywhere, day and night”. This was stated by the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, speaking in Lamezia Terme, at the inauguration of the new party headquarters.

“We all know what the two extremes of the reasoning we have been doing for a year and a half are: if we are all at home alone the virus is zero, while gathering together the virus spreads. Today, however, we can have a certain degree of optimism”. This was stated by the president of the Liguria Region and leader of Coraggio Italai Giovanni Toti interviewed in Agora ‘on Rai 3. “Tourism is strategic for Italy and every week we lose is not like losing a week in November or February”, Toti continues. “I see outdoor situations that are not very different from those we could see large outdoor venues in our territory. If we are gathered still outside the club, nothing changes. We do not make an ideological question about it because sometimes there is a point of ideological snobbery “, concludes the president of the Liguria Region.